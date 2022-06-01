India secured third place at the Hockey Asia Cup 2022 after a close 1-0 win over Japan in their final fixture of the competition. With this win, India won the bronze medal in the competition. Pal Raj Kumar scored early in the first half to lead his team to victory. Meanwhile, Japan have lost all four of the games since the Super4s stage.

