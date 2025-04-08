Rajat Patidar has been appointed the new captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and he has been on point so far in the league. In the first four matches, Patidar has led RCB to three victories and it includes three away wins against three biggest franchises of IPL, KKR, CSK and MI. Patidar scored a half-century and played a key role in RCB defeated MI away from home at Wankhede Stadium in last ten years. For his knock of 64 off 32 balls, he was awarded the man of the match award. RCB Beat MI at Wankhede Stadium After 10 Years; Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya Star As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Thrilling 12-Run Victory Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

Rajat Patidar Wins Man of the Match Award

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐫 🫡 A Player of the Match winning knock from #RCB skipper helped them seal a thrilling 1️⃣2️⃣-run win over #MI ❤️ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Arsodkwgqg#TATAIPL | #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/GaDr2aPHsa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2025

