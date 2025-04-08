Virat Kohli was absolutely livid after Yash Dayal and Jitesh Sharma made a mess of Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match. This happened in the 12th over when Suryakumar Yadav attempted to hit a big shot off Yash Dayal's slower delivery but got a leading edge. As soon as hit the shot, he was down and dejected, knowing that it would be caught but Jitesh Sharma and Yash Dayal both went for the match and collided, eventually leading to the catch being dropped. Virat Kohli was not very happy with what transpired and threw his cap in frustration. IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya’s Final Over Blows Help Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Defeat Mumbai Indians in High-Scoring Thriller; First Win for RCB in 10 Years at Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli Throws Cap in Anger After Suryakumar Yadav's Catch is Dropped

Dravidesque from Virat Kohli 🧢 💥pic.twitter.com/w2uByvaoN9 — Aditya (@Hurricanrana_27) April 7, 2025

