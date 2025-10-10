Action in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 moves into Week 7 as with two matches in store for fans on October 10. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see Gujarat Giants challenge league leader Dabang Delhi KC in the first match at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, Bengal Warriorz will take on the mighty U Mumba, where the kabaddi match will commence at 9:00 PM IST. Both the PKL 2025 matches will be played at SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Aditya Shinde Shines as Puneri Paltan Beat U Mumba 37–27 in Chennai to Continue Winning Run.

Today's PKL 2025 Matches Live

What drama! What a raid! 👊 Himanshu Narwal turns up the heat with a fiery super raid! 🔥#ProKabaddi | Gujarat Giants 🆚 Dabang Delhi K.C. | THU, 10th OCT, 7:30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/REDj2ef0e1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2025

