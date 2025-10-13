The PKL 2025 (Pro Kabaddi League) season has kept getting more exciting with each game and there are two more blockbuster clashes in store for fans on Monday, October 13. The first of today's PKL matches will see Patna Pirates go up against the Haryana Steelers and that clash is set to be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). U Mumba will take on UP Yoddhas in the second PKL 2025 match of the day and this match will also be played at the same venue, starting at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League and fans can watch PKL 2025 live telecast on its TV channels. Fans who are searching for online viewing options can also watch PKL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription fee. Check the PKL 2025 schedule for October 13, below. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: Puneri Paltan Qualify For Playoffs by Moving to Top Spot, Dabang Delhi KC Second.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patna Pirates (@patnapirates)

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas

