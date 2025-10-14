The PKL 2025 (Pro Kabaddi League) have two more exciting matches lined up for fans on Tuesday, October 14. This is the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League and with the playoffs race heating up, fans would not want to miss any match. In the first match of the day, it will be the Patna Pirates squaring off against the Gujarat Giants at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi and this match starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The UP Yoddhas will be in action in the second match of the day against Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue and this match will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of PKL 2025 is Star Sports and fans can watch PKL 2025 live telecast on its channels. Fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the PKL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: Haryana Steelers in Sixth Spot After Beating Patna Pirates, UP Yoddhas Ninth.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

