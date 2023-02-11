The Khelo India Winter Games 2023 in Gulmarg and Leh is set to kickstart action from February 11, Saturday. The day will witness several events like Curling, Ice Hockey, Slalom, Sprint, Vertical Race, SnowShoe, Ice Skating, Bandy. The day starts with the Curling and the Ice hockey events on 6:00 AM at the Gulmarg Ice Skang Ring and Ice Rink Gulmarg.

Check KIWG 2023 Day 1 Full Schedule and Timings Here:

