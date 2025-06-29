Lando Norris won the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 event, which took place at the Red Bull Ring in Styria on June 29. Lando Norris beats his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, in a toe-to-toe battle for the majority of the race. However, the Briton, who started the race from pole position, held his nerves to take his seventh career win and cut the gap to leader Oscar Piastri. Current world champion Max Verstappen crashed out with Andrea Kimi Antonelli during Lap 3, forcing both racers to retire from the Austrian Grand Prix 2025 event. Defending Champion Max Verstappen out of F1 Race After Crashing With Andrea Kimi Antonelli During Lap 3 of Austrian Grand Prix 2025.

