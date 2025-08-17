Just when Bellator star Aaron Pico, who was marking his debut at the Ultimate Fighting Championship, was being termed as favourites against the unbeaten Lerone Murphy, the surprise happened. Lerone Murphy beat Aaron Pico by knockout in round 1, at 3.21, spoiling the debut for the MMA prodigy. The UFC 319 Featherweight co-main event victory by Lerone Murphy extends his unbeaten streak to 18, with 17 wins and just one draw. In the fight, at first, Aaron Pico pressed forward aggressively, but Lerone Murphy spun around and landed a perfect backfist, it was a sharp counter elbow, leaving the debutant unconscious. 38-Year-Old Tim Elliott Beats Kai Asakura by Submission at UFC 319 Flyweight Fight To Secure Consecutive Wins.

Lerone Murphy Beats Aaron Pico

