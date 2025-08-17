American MMA fighter Tim Elliott beat Japan's Kai Asakura, with a guillotine choke at the 4:39 mark of Round 2 at the United Center in Chicago in the Flyweight fight. With this victory at UFC 319, Tim Elliott now has consecutive wins, having four wins in his most recent five bouts. For Tim Elliott, currently aged 38 years, this might be one of the most notable wins of his career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, coming up against the recent flyweight title challenger and former RIZIN champ, the 31-year-old Kai Asakura. Michael Page Beats Jared Cannonier via Unanimous Decision (29-28) at UFC 319 Middleweight Fight.

