After shunning all the retirement rumours, Lewis Hamilton is back on track and has started preparing for the Formula 1 2022 season. The Mercedes racer was spotted in London and the Brit racer was seen going for a morning run. Hamilton posted the video of his run on Instagram story. The fans posted the same video on the fan pages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙇𝙚𝙬𝙞𝙨 𝙃𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝙖𝙣𝙋𝙖𝙜𝙚 (@lewishamiltonclub)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)