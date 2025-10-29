In a bizarre incident at Surat’s Dumas Beach, an 18-year-old man was arrested after his luxury red Mercedes C220 was driven into the sea, sparking widespread attention online. A viral video showed the car, reportedly bearing registration number GJ.05.JH-5155, being hauled out of the water with a crane as onlookers cheered. The driver, identified as Sejan Salim Chamdia, had allegedly ignored restrictions prohibiting vehicles near the shoreline. Police later arrested him under Section 281 of the IPC and Sections 184 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act for negligent driving in a restricted zone. Dumas Police Inspector N.V. Bharwad confirmed the arrest and said the case was being reported to the insurance company to prevent any claim approval. Authorities have warned that such reckless acts at the beach will invite strict action to prevent damage and ensure public safety. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Surat: Girl Playing Near Society’s Entrance Gate Crushed to Death After Car Runs Over Her in Gujarat; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Teen Arrested After Driving Mercedes Into Sea at Dumas Beach

Gujarat Man Drives Mercedes On Restricted Beach For Reel, Gets Stuck; Booked By Police https://t.co/IXyYosnDrs pic.twitter.com/DtSO8B1ZhJ — NDTV (@ndtv) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

