Lewis Hamilton is set to make a sensational switch when he leaves Mercedes and joins Ferrari for the Formula One 2025 season. The English F1 driver is a seven-time world champion in F1. Hamilton's current contract with Mercedes is till 2025 after he signed a new deal in 2023 but the former F1 champion is set to leave the team and join Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season. The 39-year-old is set to sign for Ferrari and will replace Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton to Join Ferrari:

