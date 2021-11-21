Lewis Hamilton won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, November 21, reducing Max Verstappen's championship lead to eight points. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso secured a podium finish.

See Tweet Below:

BREAKING: @LewisHamilton wins in Qatar! He beats Max Verstappen (P2) and reduces Verstappen's championship lead to eight points with two races to go!#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MFi2rtjiH6 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

