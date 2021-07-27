After quite a sour outing on day 4 for the Indian contingent, India's eyes will be on Lovlina Borgohain who will feature in the Round of 16 for Boxing. Check out the live streaming details of the same below:

Live Streaming details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)