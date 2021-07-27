Lovlina Borgohain will take on Nien-Chin Chen in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on July 30, 2021, at 08.48 am.

Mark you calendar folks:

Lovlina Borgohain will take on former World Champion Nien-Chin Chen in QF (69kg) on 30th Jul (0848 hrs IST).

A win there would ensure a medal for her

In 2018 World Championships, Lovlina lost in Semis to the same boxer #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports https://t.co/OfPcK5NxHs pic.twitter.com/E5S7KzaY4T

