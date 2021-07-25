India’s Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will be in action in the Men’s Skeet shooting competition. The duo will be competing for a place in the medal rounds. The competition will begin at 06:30 AM IST. No live telecast of the event will be available.

#TokyoOlympics #TeamIndia 's schedule on July 25 SHOOTING 5:30 AM: 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification (Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker) 🇮🇳 Final at 7.45am. 6:30 AM: Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1 (Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa) 🇮🇳 Final at 12.00PM. — 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓰𝓰𝔂 (@risingstarJr) July 24, 2021

