Manika Batra continued her good form as she defeated Taipei's Chen Tzu-Yu to enter the semifinals of the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup 2022, on Friday, November 18. Batra beat Chen 4-3 to enter the last four of the marquee event. Earlier, the star Indian paddler had defeated world No.7 Chen Xingtong of China on Thursday.

