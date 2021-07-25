Indian shooter Heena Sidhu came out in support of compatriot Manu Bhaker after the latter finished 12th in the 10m Air Pistol Women's Final event at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Bhaker reportedly lost out on time due to a technical glitch and was unable to shoot for around five minutes in her 3rd series.

See her tweet here:

'Start understanding performance'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)