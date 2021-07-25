Indian shooter Heena Sidhu came out in support of compatriot Manu Bhaker after the latter finished 12th in the 10m Air Pistol Women's Final event at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Bhaker reportedly lost out on time due to a technical glitch and was unable to shoot for around five minutes in her 3rd series.

See her tweet here:

For all d people who are quick to judge that Manu succumbed to pressure. I just got to know what happened to her equipment in detail n how much time she lost. She didn't succumb to pressure she rose to it. Giving a score of 575 in less than 34 mins is n achievement of her nerves — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 25, 2021

'Start understanding performance'

She was so close that if that last shot was an inner 10 she wud have been in the finals even after going through a complete weapon breakdown in between the match. Stop judging athletes on numbers coz maybe that's the only thing u can understand. Start understanding Performance!! — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 25, 2021

