Manu Bhaker & Yashaswini Deswal have qualified for ISSF World Cup 2021 in the 10-meter air pistol event.

Just in: Both Yashaswini Deswal & Manu Bhaker have qualified for Final of 10m Air Pistol event of Shooting World Cup in Croatia. In Qualification: Yashaswini finished 5th (578 pts) while Manu finished 6th (577 pts). Rahi Sarnobat finished 13th (572 pts). pic.twitter.com/vjLCtSPNvQ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 24, 2021

