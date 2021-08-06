The Men's Relay Race team comprising of Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Nagathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah and Anas Mohammad Yahiya would compete in the Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heat 2event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Friday, August 5. The event has a start time of 05:07 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and can ben SonyLIV and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels. You can also watch live updates of the race from the official website:

Check tweet here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)