Mercedes had appealed against Max Verstappen's maiden F1 World title win, where he edged past seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton in the final lap at Abu Dhabi after a late withdrawal of the safety cap. However, Mercedes have now decided to ditch their appeal.

Team Statement - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/tgrBjrNkcz — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 16, 2021

