India's Minakshi will be up against Nazym Kzaibay in the women's 48KG bout of the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025 on Sunday, September 14. The Minakshi vs Nazym Kzaibay women's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England, and at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no telecast viewing options available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on TV in India. However, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to find online viewing options of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport. World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria Bags Gold Medal With 4–1 Win Over Julia Szeremeta.

World Boxing Championships 2025 Live Streaming

Blockbuster Sunday for Indian Sports 🍿🇮🇳 A packed day with huge matches and finals lined up which one will you be watching? 🔸 12:20 PM – Satwik/Chirag in their first final of 2025 | Live on JioCinema/Hotstar 🔸 1:30 PM – Indian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 vs Australia |… pic.twitter.com/mueErzXYxf — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 14, 2025

