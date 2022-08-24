Mumbai Khiladis will play against Rajasthan Warriors in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 today, August 24. The match is scheduled to start at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony 1, Ten 3 and 4 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the SonyLIV app.

Check Ultimate Kho Kho live streaming details:

Chennai Quick Guns take on Odisha Juggernauts, while Mumbai Khiladis face Rajasthan Warriors 👊 Watch these clashes from 7:30 PM onwards, only on Sony Sports Network 📺 #CQGvOJ #MKvRW #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/U38cG9JBcY — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)