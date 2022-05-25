Murali Sreeshankar, national record holder, has won gold medal in long jump event at the International Jumps meet in Greece. He attempted a jump of whopping of 8.31m.

News Flash: Murali Sreeshankar wins GOLD medal in Long Jump event of International Jumps meet at Greece with whopping attempt of 8.31m. pic.twitter.com/MBeV7VnFGZ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)