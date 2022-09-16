Indian star wrestler Naveen Malik went down 1-4 against top-seeded Ernazar Akmataliev in the Bronze medal match of the World Wrestling Championships 2022 today. Malik's bid for bronze medal came to an end after suffering a narrow defeat against the Kyrgyzstani grappler in the men's 70kg event who won silver in the global event.

Check the Tweet about the match result:

World Wrestling Championship Another medal less day for 🇮🇳 as Naveen goes down against 2021 world 🥉 Ernazar Akmataliev(KGZ) by 1-4 in bronze medal match of 70kg Earlier today Olympics 🥈medalist Ravi Dhaiya lost in R16 & is out of medal race, Sagar Jaglan got 74kg repechage pic.twitter.com/FaY7TkBnyi — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) September 16, 2022

