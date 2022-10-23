Aman Sehrawat scripts history and how! He became the first Indian wrestler to win a Gold medal at U23 World Wrestling Championships. Aman Sehrawat beat Ahmet Duman of Turkey by 12-4 in the 57kg category. The 18-year old with his prestigious achievement goes one step ahead of the Olympic medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia who have silver media at the U-23 world championships.

Aman Sehrawat becomes the first Indian wrestler to win🥇at the U-23 Worlds in Spain. He beats Ahmet Duman of Turkey 12-4 in the 57kg category. The 18-year old goes one better than Olympic medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia both of whom have a silver at the U-23 worlds. pic.twitter.com/ICwoSeQbfF — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) October 22, 2022

Aman Sehrawat creates HISTORY 🔥. Aman becomes 1st ever Indian wrestler to win Gold medal at U-23 World Wrestling Championships. The 18 yr old defeated Turkish grappler 12-4 in Final. pic.twitter.com/poWgpysfgJ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) October 22, 2022

Aman Created History Aman Sehrawat becomes the first Indian wrestler to win Gold medal as he beats Ahmet Duman (TUR) by 12-4 in the 57kg category 6th medal for india , first Gold 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/DEMpyiPKiQ — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) October 22, 2022

Media_SAI: 🇮🇳 register their best-ever performance in the U23 World #Wrestling Championship since its inception in 2017 🥇- Aman Sehrawat (FS 57kg) 🥈- Ankush (WW 50kg) 🥉- Mansi Ahlawat (WW 59kg) 🥉- Nitesh (GR 97kg) 🥉- Vikas (GR 72kg) 🥉- Sajan Bha… pic.twitter.com/K3JqulQT4h — KreedOn (@kreedonworld) October 22, 2022

