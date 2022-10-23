Aman Sehrawat scripts history and how! He became the first Indian wrestler to win a Gold medal at U23 World Wrestling Championships. Aman Sehrawat beat Ahmet Duman of Turkey by 12-4 in the 57kg category. The 18-year old with his prestigious achievement goes one step ahead of the Olympic medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia who have silver media at the U-23 world championships.

What an Achievement

Congratulations!

Champion Act

Incredible Performance

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)