Bajrang Punia received a hero's welcome at the Delhi airport on September 20 as he returned after his bronze winning campaign at World Wrestling Championships 2022. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medalist won his fourth title in the tournament in Belgrade.

Watch Bajrang Punia's Welcome in Delhi:

#WATCH | Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia received a warm welcome as he arrived in Delhi after winning a Bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships, Belgrade pic.twitter.com/ovRTmFx1So — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

