Good day for Indian women in U-23 World Wrestling Championships as they bag two back-to-back medals through Ankush and Mansi. Ankush dominated her way to the final of the 50 Kg category before losing to 3-time World Champion Yui Susaki in final and settling for Silver. On the other hand, Mansi got a walkover in the bronze medal match of the 59 kg category as her opponent got injured.

Ankush Wins Silver Medal:

Medal Alert 🚨 : Silver medal for Ankush in U23 World Wrestling Championships; got pinned by reigning Olympic & 3 time World Champion Yui Susaki in Final (50kg) 👉 Ankush had won all her earlier 3 bouts in style: 2 bouts 10-0 & one by Fall 📸 : @wrestling #WrestlePontevedra pic.twitter.com/fzHGlgrdIu — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) October 20, 2022

Mansi Settles for Bronze:

Medal Alert 🚨 : Bronze medal for Mansi in U23 World Wrestling Championships; got injury walkover in Bronze medal bout (59kg). 👉 Its 2nd medal for India so far in Women's category. 📸 : @wrestling #WrestlePontevedra pic.twitter.com/KoXdaGfp7S — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) October 20, 2022

