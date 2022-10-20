Good day for Indian women in U-23 World Wrestling Championships as they bag two back-to-back medals through Ankush and Mansi. Ankush dominated her way to the final of the 50 Kg category before losing to 3-time World Champion Yui Susaki in final and settling for Silver. On the other hand, Mansi got a walkover in the bronze medal match of the 59 kg category as her opponent got injured.

