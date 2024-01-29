LeBron James is in record-setting mode again as the 39-year-old star became the oldest player to register a triple-double in NBA history after he secured yet another triple-double in a game against the Golden State Warriors, surpassing his record set earlier this season. James made several key baskets in the fourth quarter and both overtime en route to a 30-point triple-double: 36 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists. LBJ also became the first Lakers to post a 30-20-10 line since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1976) and third overall in LA Lakers history. Recording a career-high 20 rebounds in the game LeBron completed third triple-double of the season and the 110th of his career. LeBron James is selected as one of the Western Conference Staters for the 2024 NBA All-Star game with the highest votes from the Western Conference. NBA 2023-24: Kevin Durant Becomes Fourth Fastest to Cross 28K Points Mark, Achieves Feat in Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic Game

LeBron James Becomes Only Third Lakers Player to Score 30p/20r/10a in a Game

WHAT A NIGHT FOR LEBRON JAMES. 👑 36 PTS 👑 20 REB (career high) 👑 12 AST 👑 Game-winning FTs in 20T LeBron becomes the third @Lakers player (Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) with 30p/20r/10a in a game. pic.twitter.com/YWhsgStsxH — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)