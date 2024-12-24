The 2024 NBA Christmas games schedule will have five high-octane games. The tip-off for the 2024 Christmas games will be with the New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs (10:30 PM IST on December 25, 2024). Next up the focus will be on Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves (1:00 AM IST on December 26, 2024) While Defending champions Boston Celtics will take on Philadelphia 76ers in the mega fixture on Christmas day (3:30 AM IST on December 26, 2024). Later Golden State Warriors will also be in action playing against LA Lakers with a match starting at 06:30 AM IST on December 26, 2024. Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets will be the final fixture on Christmas Day and will start at 9:00 AM on December 26, 2023. Sports18 has the broadcasting rights for NBA 2024-25 games. Fans can enjoy the NBA Christmas Games Live telecast on the Sports 18 network, while NBA Christmas Games Live Streaming is also available on Jio Cinema. NBA Christmas Day Games 2024: Warriors vs Lakers, 76ers vs Celtics Headline Mega Fixtures on Festive Season.

NBA Christmas Day 2024 Games

🎄 ONE WEEK AWAY from Christmas Day! 🎄 Watch #NBAXmas action all day Wednesday, 12/25 on ABC & ESPN with games beginning at 12:00pm/et! pic.twitter.com/39sO50AsNW — NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2024

