Neeraj Chopra on Sunday became only the second Indian ever to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships and he was welcomed 'to the group' by none other than Anju Bobby George, who was the first one to achieve the feat. George had clinched a bronze in women's long jump back in 2003 and after 19 long years, Neeraj Chopra finds himself on that list. The 24-year-old javelin thrower also became the first Indian male athlete to win a track and field medal.

See Anju Bobby George's Tweet:

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait.Thanks to @afiindia@Media_SAI@ianuragthakur for all the support . pic.twitter.com/31tLKjdV3V — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) July 24, 2022

