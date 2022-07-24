Neeraj Chopra let out a deafening roar after hurling the javelin for a distance of 88.13m in the final of the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday, July 24. The 24-year-old had a shaky start to the final but eventually made his way to the second spot, clinching a historic silver medal. The roar that he let out was indeed joyful to watch.

Watch Video:

Here's that moment when Neeraj Chopra created history, becoming the first 🇮🇳 man to medal at the Athletics World Championships. After one of his worst starts to a competition this season, he was out of the podium after three throws before throwing 88.13m that secured him a 🥈 pic.twitter.com/Pr9L0jgip5 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 24, 2022

