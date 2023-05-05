Neeraj Chopra achieves another historic feat as he clinches another Diamond League title and this time in the Doha Diamond League with a humongous throw of 88.67 meters which he achieved in his first attempt only. Neeraj was contested close by Jakub Vadlejch with a 88.63 meter throw but he slightly fell short despite breaching 88 meters again in the fifth attempt. Anderson Peters was nowhere near close to the top two.

Neeraj Chopra Wins Doha Diamond League 2023

#DiamondLeague #DohaDL Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League meet over a strong field and starts his 2023 season with the World Lead to his name. The superb 88.67m with his first throw does the trick. https://t.co/eSFg2Xsf9W pic.twitter.com/eE2h4qHV7d — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)