Argentina are set to take on Netherlands in the final of the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup on Monday, July 18. The match would be played at the Estadio Olimpic de Terrassa in Spain and is scheduled to start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match would not be telecasted live in India. But fans would be able to watch live streaming of this game on the Watch.Hockey website and app.

It is a repeat of the #Tokyo2020 finale! Can Netherlands once again put forth a dominating show or will the #LasLeonas avenge their loss at the Tokyo Olympics? What are your predictions for this thrilling encounter? 📅 - 17th July 2022 🕰️ - 2130 CEST — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 16, 2022

