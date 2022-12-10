Luois Van Gaal's short tenure with the Netherlands national football ends in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal loss against Argentina. As planned months ago, he is all set to leave the position with former coach Ronal Koeman taking over again. The veteran tactician managed Netherlands in 13 games in this stint, with winning nine of them. Argentina Knocks Out Netherlands From the FIFA World Cup 2022 Beating Them 4-3 in Penalty Shootout, Enters Semifinal (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Louis Van Gaal Leaves Dutch National Team

Louis van Gaal leaves Dutch national team as already planned before the World Cup. 🚨🇳🇱 #Qatar2022 Ronald Koeman signed the contract as new head coach in April — he’s already in charge as new Netherlands manager. His return was already official. 🟠🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/4AN2tDxwsu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2022

