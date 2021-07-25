Indian sailorNethra Kumanan will begin her individual campaign in Sailing at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she races in Women’s Laser Radial Race 2. The game has a tentative start time of 08:35 am and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports.

Brace yourselves for a power-packed Sunday! Catch our heroes LIVE at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics

