The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, announced India "A" squad for the one-day series against New Zealand "A". India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will lead the team or the upcoming three-match series. The series will be played in Chennai.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa

NEWS - India "A" squad for one-day series against New Zealand "A" announced. Sanju Samson to lead the team for the same. More details here 👇👇https://t.co/x2q04UrFlY — BCCI (@BCCI) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)