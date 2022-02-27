Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday and now has been ruled out of the third and last T20I. Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion.

