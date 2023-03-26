Nikhat Zareen will be aiming for gold when she takes on Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final of the Light Flyweight Category at the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. The match has an approximate starting time of 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Delhi. Sony Sports Network and DD Sports will provide the live telecast of this final match on TV. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming of Nikhat Zareen's match on the SonyLiv app, website and Prasar Bharati Sports' YouTube channel. Women's World Boxing Championships 2023: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora on Winning Golds.

Nikhat Zareen vs Nguyen Thi Tam Live on DD Sports

India’s GOLD 🥇 medal hunt continues on Day 2 of the finals at World Boxing Championships In Action Today 💥 🥊 Nikhat | 6 PM 🥊 Lovlina | 7:30 PM 📺Live on DD Sports &📲 Prasar Bharti Youtube Channel #WWCHDelhi #WorldChampionships pic.twitter.com/3t0eIXTZe1 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 26, 2023

