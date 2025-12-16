Fans have often doubted Vaibhav Suryavanshi's age, given several reports about age-frauding circulating on the internet about the 14-year-old player. Suryavanshi, who is currently in Abu Dhabi, playing for India U-19 in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup 2025, was greeted by vocal Pakistan fans on December 15, where the spectators raised doubts over the Rajasthan Royals' batters' age. A Pakistan fan could be heard asking Suryavanshi about when the India U19 opener will turn 15, having been 14 for the last three years. Interestingly, an Indian fan responded, stating Suryavanshi is 14, but his body fat due to DNA is raising all doubts. Abhigyan Kundu Becomes First Indian Batter To Score Double-History in Youth ODI, Achieves Feat During IND U19 vs MAL U19 U-19 Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan Fan Doubts Vaibhai Suryavanshi's Age

Pakistan Fans Reaction On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Age 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZcR2az5EFM — PANT NATION (@spideypant_) December 15, 2025

