So the news from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic contingent for Archery is that Pravin Jadhav by 0-6. This means he is knocked out of Round of 16.

#Archery : After knocking OUT World No. 2, Pravin Jadhav goes down fighting to World No. 1 Brady Ellison 0-6 in 2nd round of Men's Individual event. Proud of your performance @pravinarcher | More power to you. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1QRqgQvnsf — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)