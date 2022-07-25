R Praggnanandhaa, 16-year-old chess prodigy from India, met with actor Rajnikanth ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad which will be held from July 28 to August 08, 2022, as over 2,000 players from across the world will be participating in it. 'A day to remember' wrote the chess grandmaster.

A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi pic.twitter.com/Xfg2XUg5RD — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) July 23, 2022

