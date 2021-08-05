The entire nation was glued to the TV sets for Ravi Kumar Dahiya's freestyle match against Zaur Uguev. The Russian Champion started off with a couple of points and Ravi Kumar also responded with a couple of points more. The first round was won by Uguev by 4-2. At the start of round 2, Ravi Kumar got a caution as the Russian bagged one. the scoreboard now areas 5-2. The Russian wrestler scored a couple more. But with 1.21 minutes left, the Indian boxer bagged two points. Ravi lost by 4-7 to clinch the silver medal. India’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated.

