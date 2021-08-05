Ravi Kumar Dahiya settled for the silver medal in the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. His performance was appreciated by netizens from former sports minister Kiren Rijiju to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu. You can check India's updated medal tally here.

See how they reacted:

See Kiren Rijiju's tweet:

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, you are Indian hero! You have made India proud by winning Olympic Silver medal !! Hearty Congratulations on the great performance at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics #Cheer4India🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/OuthaKWzRI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021

Indian tennis player Somdev Dev Barman wrote:

Think of the silver lining 🙏🏽 Ravi Kumar 🥈 — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) August 5, 2021

See how Dinesh Karthik reacted:

Congratulations #RaviKumarDahiya on a fantastic #Olympics debut by winning🥈 You're going to be an inspiration for many 👏 Take a bow!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/WBZxyvZCIx — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 5, 2021

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu also congratulated Ravi Kumar Dahiya:

It’s a silver for our Ravi Dahiya ! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 5, 2021

