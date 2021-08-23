Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his good wishes to the Indian athletes participating in Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Taking to Twitter, he shared a post, captioning, "These women & men are athletes with extraordinary ability. They’ve overcome physical limitations through their passion, grit & commitment, and serve as an inspiration for us all."

See his tweet here:

The #Paralympics games start tomorrow & my best wishes are with the entire 🇮🇳 contingent. These women & men are athletes with extraordinary ability. They’ve overcome physical limitations through their passion, grit & commitment, and serve as an inspiration for us all. Go India! pic.twitter.com/qE7GPgC00D — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 23, 2021

