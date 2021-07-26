Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash finished fourth but failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 2 event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Monday, 26 July.

See the tweet here:

Swimming: Sajan Prakash clocks 1:57.22 to finish 4th (out of 8) in Heats of Men's 200m Butterfly event. ✨ Sajan's PB (which is also a NR: 1:56:38) Top 16 Swimmers overall will progress to Semis. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/UMeoiQEVM0 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 26, 2021

