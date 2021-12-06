Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen after the two collided on Lap 37 at the Saudi Arabian GP 2021 for which the Dutchman was given a time penalty. 'This guy is ******* crazy man,' said Hamilton.

"This guy is ******* crazy man." - Lewis 😡 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 5, 2021

Watch Collision

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)