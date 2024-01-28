Sonam Uttam Maskar won the silver medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle event at the ISSF World Cup 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. The 21-year-old Indian shooter scored 251.1 in the event to settle for the silver medal. Germany's Anna Janssen won the gold medal in this event while Poland's Aneta Stankiewicz clinched the bronze medal. Anuradha Devi Wins Silver Medal in ISSF World Cup 2024 Debut.

Sonam Uttar Maskar Wins Silver Medal

SONAM UTTAM MASKAR CLINCHES SILVER AT CAIRO WORLD CUP 🔫 Sonam scored 252.1 to clinch the 🥈 at the ISSF World Cup Cairo in 10m Women Air Rifle Nancy finished 4th with 209.5 Qualification Score Nancy - 633.1 Sonam - 632.7 pic.twitter.com/U5wXCDwVJR — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) January 28, 2024

