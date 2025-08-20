Team India etched history in the Amerigol Latam Cup (Ice Hockey) in Exhibition Bracket, winning their nail-biting thriller against Mexico 5-4. This victory was their first one, in their maiden appearance at the Amerigol Latam Cup (as per schedule). However, it must be noted that India also won against arch-rivals Pakistan in their last match, 11-3, but it only happened before the Mexico game as the Mexican team couldn't arrive on time due to travel issues of their own. Also, this Indian men's hockey team, participating in the Amerigol Latam Cup 2025, is an origin/expat-based side with players largely of Indian heritage who live in Canada. India Women’s Ice Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal at IIHF Asia Cup 2025; Receives Heartwarming Welcome in Dehradun After Clinching First-Ever Podium Finish in Continental Competition (Watch Video).

India 5-4 Mexico, Amerigol Latam Cup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amerigol Intl. Hockey Assoc (@amerigolhockey)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)